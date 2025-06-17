Donkey Kong returns in new Switch 2 title set for Nintendo Direct reveal

Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation, scheduled to stream on 18 June, that will spotlight Donkey Kong Bananza, a forthcoming first-party game set to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 next month.

The presentation will run for approximately 15 minutes and will be broadcast live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 6:30 PM IST. While specific content has not been disclosed, Nintendo has confirmed the event will focus entirely onDonkey Kong Bananza, hinting at a potential gameplay showcase.

Donkey Kong Bananza was first introduced during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event held on 2 April. The game marks a return to the 3D action-adventure platformer genre for the Donkey Kong series, featuring environmental destruction mechanics, puzzle-solving elements, and treasure hunting. It is slated for release on 17 July, and will not be available on the original Switch.

The new title follows the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month. Released on 5 June, the hybrid console debuted withMario Kart World as its leading first-party release, accompanied by updated versions of older Nintendo titles and various third-party games.

Despite a strong start, with global sales crossing 3.5 million units, the Switch 2 currently has a limited first-party library. Upcoming releases for 2025 include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Kirby Air Riders. There is also ongoing speculation about a new Mario title, though no official announcement has been made.

Nintendo’s president for the American division, Doug Bowser, previously suggested in April that more established IPs will arrive on the new platform in due course.

In a surprise reveal last week, Nintendo also lifted the lid on Splatoon Raiders, the first-ever standalone spinoff from its hugely popular Splatoon series. The new title is set to launch exclusively on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, promising an adventurous twist to the familiar ink-based gameplay.