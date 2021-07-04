Windows 11 was recently unveiled by Microsoft. The new update brings some subtle changes to the design language of the existing operating system. Despite the changes being subtle on the surface, the hardware requirements for the operating system have been amped up.

Some of the system requirements have been established in order to make the operating system much more secure. One such requirement is Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip. To run Windows 11 the laptop or PC will need to come equipped with TPM version 2.0.

What is TPM

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a small chipset that comes embedded with most modern laptops.

The TPM technology is designed to provide hardware-based, security-related functions. A TPM chip is a secure crypto-processor that is designed to carry out cryptographic operations. The chip includes multiple physical security mechanisms to make it tamper resistant, and malicious software is unable to tamper with the security functions of the TPM.

Advantages of using TPM technology

Generate, store, and limit the use of cryptographic keys.

Use TPM technology for platform device authentication by using the TPM’s unique RSA key, which is burned into itself.

Help ensure platform integrity by taking and storing security measurements.

How to check if your laptop has TPM 2.0

If you are unsure whether your PC meets the minimum requirements for getting a free upgrade to Windows 11 from the existing Windows 10, you can either check with your PC Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or you can use the PC Health Check app to assess compatibility.

What if your laptop or PC doesn't have TPM chipset?

According to Microsoft, if any of the hardware requirements are not met by your device, you may not be able to install Windows 11 on your device and might want to consider purchasing a new PC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.