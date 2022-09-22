Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says3 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Microsoft poll shows that managers aren’t sure if employees are productive, but software giant advises against workplace surveillance
Microsoft poll shows that managers aren’t sure if employees are productive, but software giant advises against workplace surveillance
Listen to this article
More than two years after remote work and hybrid jobs became widespread, there’s still a stark divide over how it’s going: About 85% of managers worry they can’t tell if employees are getting enough done, while 87% of workers say their productivity is just fine.