Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says

The data has continually showed a disconnect between managers and the rank and file, and Microsoft has been offering tools like its Viva employee experience software to bridge the gap. Viva now has more than 10 million active monthly users at companies like PayPal Holdings Inc. and Unilever Plc, which use it to help teams align their goals and stay in touch. But even though new communication tools are putting bosses in closer contact with employees, Microsoft wants executives to know that workplace surveillance is not the answer to boosting productivity.