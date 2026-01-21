‘Don’t use ChatGPT’: Elon Musk reignites feud with Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO hits back with Tesla Autopilot jab

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are once again locking horns on social media. The latest flashpoint came on Wednesday when Musk advised his followers to avoid ChatGPT, while Altman hit back with safety concerns around Tesla's Autopilot programme and the controversial choices xAI had made with Grok.

In reply to a post on X raising concerns about deaths that have been allegedly linked to ChatGPT, Musk wrote, “Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT.”

Altman then went on to question Musk's latest jibe with his previous stances, where the billionaire had criticised ChatGPT for being too restrictive.

The OpenAI CEO wrote, “Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it's too relaxed. Almost a billion people use it and some of them may be in very fragile mental states.”

Altman also stated that OpenAI feels a ‘huge responsibility’ to do the best it can, while noting that these are ‘tragic and complicated situations that deserve to be treated with respect’. He also raised the importance of protecting vulnerable users while making sure that guardrails don't stop users from benefiting from the AI.

Sam Altman questions Musk on Tesla Autopilot Altman then went on to raise the point of deaths that have been linked to crashes related to Tesla Autopilot and noted that it wasn't a safe technology for Tesla to have released.

“Apparently more than 50 people have died from crashes related to Autopilot. I only ever rode in a car using it once, some time ago, but my first thought was that it was far from a safe thing for Tesla to have released. I won't even start on some of the Grok decisions,” he added.

Notably, OpenAI also announced on Tuesday that it was rolling out a new feature that could automatically detect the age of users based on their conversations with the chatbot. The feature is aimed at bringing in more guardrails for underage users to protect them from sensitive content.

Meanwhile, Grok has been mired in its own set of problems after the chatbot generated non-consensual sexualized images of women and children on the instructions of users. Countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have banned the chatbot, while others like the UK have threatened to follow the same course.

xAI later threatened its users with legal action over misusing the chatbot and removed the ability to generate images of people in revealing clothes using Grok.