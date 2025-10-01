Meet Dot, the autonomous delivery robot launched by US food delivery app DoorDash: Here's all we know

DoorDash Inc, the largest food delivery platform in the United States, unveiled its autonomous delivery robot, Dot, on 29 September. Co-founder Stanley Tang introduced the red, four-wheeled vehicle at an event, calling it the result of years of development at DoorDash Labs.

“Over the past few years, DoorDash Labs has been building one of the most sophisticated autonomy stacks designed for the real-world challenges of local delivery,” Tang wrote on X. He also posted a video, which generated a host of reactions and comments.

Dot is designed to carry up to 14 kg and travel at speeds of 32km/h. Tang said Dot is the “first commercial autonomous delivery robot to travel on bike lanes, roads, and sidewalks.”

"At one-tenth the size of a car, reaching speeds of up to 20 mph, Dot is purpose-built for local commerce. Together with our new Autonomous Delivery Platform, Dot is the next step toward a more efficient, sustainable, and accessible delivery ecosystem for everyone," he added.

Watch: DoorDash launches robot delivery robot Dot