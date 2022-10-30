Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Download Twitter videos on Android phones, iPhones: Here's a mini-guide for it

Download Twitter videos on Android phones, iPhones: Here’s a mini-guide for it

2 min read . 09:51 PM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk is now at the helm of Twitter after the takeover

  • None of the Twitter apps or even the desktop site currency support video downloads. But as is the case with everything, there are workarounds. With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their devices.

Twitter’s new videos feature has gathered a lot of attention lately. Users would want to share a lot of these videos so that everyone can share in the fun. Unfortunately, while Twitter does allow saving photos in just a few clicks, with videos it is a different story. None of the Twitter apps or even the desktop site currency support video downloads. But as is the case with everything, there are workarounds. With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their devices.

How to download Twitter videos on Android device:

STEP 1. Download the Tweeload app.

STEP 2. Find the tweet containing the video you wish to share, hit the share icon and tap on ‘Copy Link.’

STEP 3. After copying the link, open Tweeload and paste the URL into the text field at the top of the screen. Just use the blue clipboard icon for it.

STEP 4. Once that is done, hit the download button below.

STEP 5. That will automatically save the video to your gallery from where you can easily share it. Alternatively, you can also hit the download icon at the top right-corner to find download videos.

How to download Twitter videos on iOS device:

STEP 1. Download the Shortcuts app.

STEP 2. Open the Settings app on your iOS devices and scroll down until you find the Shortcuts app in the list.

STEP 3. Tap on it and give the ‘Allow Untrusted Shortcuts’ permission by toggling it on Open this link on your device and click on Get Shortcut.

STEP 4. The downloaded shortcut for Twitter Video Downloader will open in the Shortcuts app.

STEP 5. Scroll down and tap on ‘Add Untrusted Shortcut.’

STEP 6. Next, open Twitter and find the tweet containing the video you wish to share.

STEP 6. Tap on the share icon to reveal a new option for Twitter Video Downloader. Select it.

STEP 7. The Shortcut will launch and you will be asked if you want your downloaded video to be high, medium or low quality.

STEP 8. Once you have downloaded your selection, you can find the video in your gallery.

