Download Twitter videos on Android phones, iPhones: Here’s a mini-guide for it

Twitter’s new videos feature has gathered a lot of attention lately. Users would want to share a lot of these videos so that everyone can share in the fun. Unfortunately, while Twitter does allow saving photos in just a few clicks, with videos it is a different story. None of the Twitter apps or even the desktop site currency support video downloads. But as is the case with everything, there are workarounds. With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their devices.
Twitter’s new videos feature has gathered a lot of attention lately. Users would want to share a lot of these videos so that everyone can share in the fun. Unfortunately, while Twitter does allow saving photos in just a few clicks, with videos it is a different story. None of the Twitter apps or even the desktop site currency support video downloads. But as is the case with everything, there are workarounds. With the use of third-party apps, users can save Twitter videos to their devices.
How to download Twitter videos on Android device:
STEP 1. Download the Tweeload app.
How to download Twitter videos on Android device:
STEP 1. Download the Tweeload app.
STEP 2. Find the tweet containing the video you wish to share, hit the share icon and tap on ‘Copy Link.’
STEP 2. Find the tweet containing the video you wish to share, hit the share icon and tap on ‘Copy Link.’
STEP 3. After copying the link, open Tweeload and paste the URL into the text field at the top of the screen. Just use the blue clipboard icon for it.
STEP 3. After copying the link, open Tweeload and paste the URL into the text field at the top of the screen. Just use the blue clipboard icon for it.
STEP 4. Once that is done, hit the download button below.
STEP 4. Once that is done, hit the download button below.
STEP 5. That will automatically save the video to your gallery from where you can easily share it. Alternatively, you can also hit the download icon at the top right-corner to find download videos.
STEP 5. That will automatically save the video to your gallery from where you can easily share it. Alternatively, you can also hit the download icon at the top right-corner to find download videos.
How to download Twitter videos on iOS device:
STEP 1. Download the Shortcuts app.
How to download Twitter videos on iOS device:
STEP 1. Download the Shortcuts app.
STEP 2. Open the Settings app on your iOS devices and scroll down until you find the Shortcuts app in the list.