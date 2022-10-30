Drinik banking malware returns: Things you can do to keep your data safe

Drinik malware is back. First reported in September 2016, the banking malware is now capable of screen recording, keylogging, abusing Accessibility services and performing overlay actions. The malware has evolved from a SMS stealer back then into an Android banking trojan. Analysts at Cyble say that the upgraded Drinik malware puts data of 18 bank customers at risk.
Drinik malware is back. First reported in September 2016, the banking malware is now capable of screen recording, keylogging, abusing Accessibility services and performing overlay actions. The malware has evolved from a SMS stealer back then into an Android banking trojan. Analysts at Cyble say that the upgraded Drinik malware puts data of 18 bank customers at risk.
According to the analysts, the Drinik banking trojan malware comes in the form of an APK named iAssist. For the unversed, the iAssist is the official tax management tool of the India Tax department. Once installed on a device, the APK file asks for permission to read, receive and send SMS in addition to reading the user’s call log. It also requests permission to read and write to external storage. The APK will initially take users to the genuine Indian income tax site and display a fake dialogue box to steal users’ account details. The malware further traps the victim by luring him into an instant tax refund and eventually takes him to the phishing site.
According to the analysts, the Drinik banking trojan malware comes in the form of an APK named iAssist. For the unversed, the iAssist is the official tax management tool of the India Tax department. Once installed on a device, the APK file asks for permission to read, receive and send SMS in addition to reading the user’s call log. It also requests permission to read and write to external storage. The APK will initially take users to the genuine Indian income tax site and display a fake dialogue box to steal users’ account details. The malware further traps the victim by luring him into an instant tax refund and eventually takes him to the phishing site.
While malwares and techniques used by threat actors keep on evolving, there are some precautionary practices that one can take to avoid falling prey to them. Here we bring some tips that will help you keep your banking data safe:
While malwares and techniques used by threat actors keep on evolving, there are some precautionary practices that one can take to avoid falling prey to them. Here we bring some tips that will help you keep your banking data safe:
- Download and install software only from official app stores like Play Store or the iOS App Store.
- Download and install software only from official app stores like Play Store or the iOS App Store.
- Never share your Card Details, CVV number, Card PIN, and Net Banking Credentials with an untrusted source.
- Never share your Card Details, CVV number, Card PIN, and Net Banking Credentials with an untrusted source.
- Enable biometric security features such as fingerprint or facial recognition for unlocking the mobile device to avoid unauthorized access obtained using malicious activities such as keylogging and screen recording.
- Enable biometric security features such as fingerprint or facial recognition for unlocking the mobile device to avoid unauthorized access obtained using malicious activities such as keylogging and screen recording.
- Using a reputed antivirus and internet security software package is recommended on connected devices, including PC, laptops, and mobile.
- Using a reputed antivirus and internet security software package is recommended on connected devices, including PC, laptops, and mobile.
- Use strong passwords and enforce multi-factor authentication wherever possible.