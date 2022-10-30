Drinik banking malware returns: Things you can do to keep your data safe

According to the analysts, the Drinik banking trojan malware comes in the form of an APK named iAssist. For the unversed, the iAssist is the official tax management tool of the India Tax department. Once installed on a device, the APK file asks for permission to read, receive and send SMS in addition to reading the user’s call log. It also requests permission to read and write to external storage. The APK will initially take users to the genuine Indian income tax site and display a fake dialogue box to steal users’ account details. The malware further traps the victim by luring him into an instant tax refund and eventually takes him to the phishing site.