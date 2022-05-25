Drone deliveries set for big takeoff as cos take advantage of relaxed norms

“We are trying to do similar things at a commercial scale with Swiggy and Dunzo, who are planning to use drones in cities for delivering grocery," said Ankit Kumar, chief executive, Skye Air. The first long-range demo flight for Redcliffe was conducted on 19 May, he said, adding that it will be up to 30% cheaper and take 80% less time to transport the product. “Delivery by road in the hilly regions takes eight to 10 hours. Drivers must also be paid for their service. Drones will allow multiple flights, and reduce costs on manpower and vehicle substantially," Kumar said.