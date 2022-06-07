Drone firms turn to 3D printers to support manufacturing needs

Homegrown Imaginarium, which offers 3D printed components to drone companies, plans to inaugurate a metal printing facility in August. It will use powdered metals to print layers of objects to offer sturdier products. “It allows the same design freedom, but you can print in aluminium and titanium, both lightweight metals with a high strength to weight ratio," Priyesh Mehta, director, Imaginarium, said. Besides , it has other advantages over conventional manufacturing, said Mehta. “Conventional manufacturing hinges on the size of the order, and most manufacturers don’t entertain small orders, but drone makers do not have large volume needs right now."

