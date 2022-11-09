Drone makers home in on foreign markets with global pacts2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:41 AM IST
Though the Indian drone industry is at a nascent stage, it has already created a buzz globally
NEW DELHI : Last month, Garuda Aerospace signed a deal with Lockheed Martin CDL Systems which will see the Chennai-based drone startup use one of Lockheed’s advanced autopilot and tracking softwares for defence and commercial drones. Both companies plan to collaborate to develop drone applications for agriculture, mining, large-scale mapping and industrial inspection.