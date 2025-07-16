Drones, AI and robot pickers: Meet the fully autonomous farm
William Boston , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Jul 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Summary
New technologies are paving the way for farms that can run themselves, with minimal human input
In the verdant hills of Washington state’s Palouse region, Andrew Nelson’s tractor hums through the wheat fields on his 7,500-acre farm. Inside the cab, he’s not gripping the steering wheel—he’s on a Zoom call or checking messages.
