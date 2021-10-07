Drones will soon be enabled with 'on/off switches' to boost security: Scindia

He said there is a digital airspace map wherein the areas for drone operations have been demarcated into red, yellow, and green zones. "Green zones" means the airspace up to a vertical distance of 400 feet that has not been designated as a red zone or yellow zone in the airspace map. As per the new Drone Rules, 2021, no flight permission will be required up to 400 feet in "green zones" and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

