Ducati's limited-production Panigale V4 SP2 celebrates 30 years of 916 legacy: All you need to know
The Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 is a limited edition motorcycle from Ducati, featuring a unique design inspired by the iconic 916 model and exclusive features for a premium riding experience.
Ducati recently revealed the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the 916 model. The bike is set to debut at EICMA 2023 and will also feature at the Ducati World Premiere. With a production limited to only 500 units, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 pays homage to the iconic 916 model.