The Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 is a limited edition motorcycle from Ducati, featuring a unique design inspired by the iconic 916 model and exclusive features for a premium riding experience.

Ducati recently revealed the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the 916 model. The bike is set to debut at EICMA 2023 and will also feature at the Ducati World Premiere. With a production limited to only 500 units, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 pays homage to the iconic 916 model.

This motorcycle is equipped with air intakes, a distinct diamond-shaped fuel tank, and a single-sided swingarm. The bike's striking livery, crafted by Centro Stile Ducati, is a tribute to the iconic racing graphics of the machine that secured the Superbike World Championship title with Carl Fogarty in 1999.

Moreover, the classic tri-color scheme on the fairing, the white number plates, and the prominent number 1 have all received a contemporary update. The tank covers now showcase the laurel logo in a gold color reminiscent of the original 916 design. The emblem on the fairing, initially silver with a gold outline on the first 916, has been reimagined and modernized, creating an almost three-dimensional effect.

The exclusive special edition is exclusively available in the single-seater setup and boasts a billet aluminum steering plate featuring laser-engraved model name and individual progressive numbering.

Additionally, the Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 includes a certificate of authenticity along with a specially designed bike cover. The bike is equipped with a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminum, air ducts designed for front brake cooling, an exhaust heat shield, wings with a dual-profile design, and a front mudguard crafted from carbon fiber.

The five-spoke wheels are constructed from carbon fiber, contributing to a weight reduction of 1.4 kg when compared to the forged Marchesini wheels on the V4 S. Braking responsibilities are managed by Brembo Stylema R calipers along with a cooling duct. Moreover, it features a Brembo MCS master cylinder equipped with a remote adjuster, enabling riders to adjust the feel and distance from the handlebar without needing to stop.

Crafted from billet aluminum, the adjustable footpegs enable riders to customize their riding position as per individual preferences. Additionally, the Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down offers configurable options, serving as either a traditional gearbox or with a racing pattern. Lastly, the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system is integrated to monitor the rider's performance.

