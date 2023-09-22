DuckDuckGo CEO testifies: Switching from Google is harder than it should be

DuckDuckGo CEO testifies: Switching from Google is harder than it should be1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:38 PM IST
DuckDuckGo struggles due to Google's default position on computer screens, its CEO Gabriel Weinberg testified in an antitrust trial against Google. The privacy-focused search engine founded 15 years ago has a 2.5 per cent market share, but Google's default settings hinder users from switching, despite privacy preferences.