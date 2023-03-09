DuckDuckGo releases ChatGPT-powered search tool - Here's how to use it

Privacy-oriented search engine DuckDGo has launched the beta version of its AI-powered search tool. DuckAssist is based on generative AI technology from OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic. The new tool is only available on the DuckDuckGo mobile app and browser extension and will be rolled out to all DuckDuckGo search users in the coming weeks if the trial goes well.

The company announced the launch of the new service along with an explainer video through its Twitter account.

“Starting today, you can try DuckAssist in our browsers and extensions! If you ask a question in our search box that can be answered by Wikipedia, DuckAssist may appear and use AI natural language technology to anonymously generate a brief, sourced summary of what it finds there," it wrote.

As per the company, DuckAssist will answer the user's questions by scanning a ‘specific set of sources’ to find a brief summary from Wikipedia or sometimes Britannica. However, DuckAssist might not be available for most searches yet. This is because the new assist feature only appears for search results that have straightforward answers on Wikipedia.

Even though DuckAssist only gives out a brief summary from Wikipedia it can still provide inaccurate answers to some complex questions.

How to try out the new DuckAssist feature?

1) Download the DuckDuckGo app on your mobile devices or integrate the DuckDuckGo extension on your browser.

2) Search for questions that have straightforward answers like ‘What is search engine index’ or ‘how hot is hot yoga’.

3) If you can't see DuckDuckGo appearing for your search, try to add wiki in your search query

4) Do fact check the information provided by DuckDuck Assist since the tool is still in beta mode

DuckDuckGo is a privacy-focused search engine that claims it doesn't store any search or browsing history while using its services. The company says Duck Assist is also anonymous and does not require users to log in. It also claims that the anonymous queries of users through the DuckAssist feature will not be used to train the AI models.