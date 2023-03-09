DuckDuckGo releases ChatGPT-powered search tool - Here's how to use it

DuckDuckGo releases ChatGPT-powered search tool - Here's how to use it2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:24 PM IST
The new DuckAssist feature uses AI natural language technology to provide a brief summary in response to a user's query, based on what it finds in Wikipedia.
Privacy-oriented search engine DuckDGo has launched the beta version of its AI-powered search tool. DuckAssist is based on generative AI technology from OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic. The new tool is only available on the DuckDuckGo mobile app and browser extension and will be rolled out to all DuckDuckGo search users in the coming weeks if the trial goes well.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×