DuckDuckGo will now allow you to anonymously use ChatGPT, Claude and Meta AI for free. Here's how it works
DuckDuckGo launches AI Chat feature for anonymous use of popular chatbots, aiming to address privacy concerns. Users can access the feature for free with a daily limit and have the option to upgrade to a paid tier for more AI models.
Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo will now help its users anonymously use popular AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT (based on GPT-3.5), Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, Mixtra 8x7B and Meta Llama 3 for free. The new feature is aimed at helping people use the power of generative AI while also mitigating privacy concerns that users may have around using the popular chatbots.