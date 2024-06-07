Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo will now help its users anonymously use popular AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT (based on GPT-3.5), Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, Mixtra 8x7B and Meta Llama 3 for free. The new feature is aimed at helping people use the power of generative AI while also mitigating privacy concerns that users may have around using the popular chatbots.

The new feature called AI Chat is free to use with a daily limit and can be turned off if required. DuckDuckGo says it is also planning to bring in a paid tier with a higher daily usage limit and more AI models.

Explaining the reason behind adding the new AI feature to DuckDuckGo, the company said, “We believe people should be able to use the Internet and other digital tools without feeling like they need to sacrifice their privacy in the process. So, we meet people where they are, developing products that add a layer of privacy to the everyday things they do online. That’s been our approach across the board – first with search, then browsing, email, and now with generative AI via AI Chat."

How to use DuckDuckGo's AI chat?

Users can experience the new AI chat feature anonymously by navigating to duck.ai or duckduckgo.com/chat. Upon landing on the AI search page, users can choose the generative AI model of their choice and start using it jut like any other chatbot.

However, the twist here is that these chats are completely anonymous and cannot be traced back to the individual user. Instead, upon being tracked, it woul look like the chat requests are coming from DuckDuckGo instead of the user. Moreover, akin to traditional DuckDuckGo search, users can also tap on the fire button in order to clear the last chat.

DuckDuckGo says it does not save or store any chats and it has tied up with the AI companies to get all the chats entered deleted witin the next 30 days. Furthermore, the AI chats will also not be train or improve the AI models by these companies.

.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!