Durga Puja 2025: Create stunning Navratri stickers for WhatsApp with ChatGPT — A step-by-step guide

As India celebrates Navratri and Durga Puja this year, the way of wishing each other is becoming more digital, with WhatsApp stickers and AI-generated art quickly replacing traditional e-cards and forwards. At the heart of this new trend is ChatGPT, the AI tool that is helping users create beautiful, 3D-style Durga Puja stickers right from their phones without needing any other app, design software, or technical know-how.

Whether you want to send blessings, festive greetings, or simply celebrate Maa Durga in a new and creative way, ChatGPT can help you generate custom sticker-style images in seconds.

With built-in image generation (available in the latest ChatGPT versions), users can type a simple prompt describing the sticker they want and instantly receive a high-quality image that is ready to send on WhatsApp.

How to create Durga Puja stickers for WhatsApp with ChatGPT: Open ChatGPT and ask it to generate a sticker-style image. Describe the look, pose, background, and style of Durga you want. Download the generated image to your device. Share it directly on WhatsApp, or save it as part of your own sticker collection. No other tools needed. Just you, your idea, and ChatGPT.

Sample prompts you can use in ChatGPT "Generate a 3D-style WhatsApp sticker image of Goddess Durga riding a lion, with glowing ornaments, a festive red background, and the text 'Subho Pujo 2025' written in Bengali-style font. The image should have a transparent or sticker-friendly background."

"Generate a 3D-style minimalist WhatsApp sticker of Goddess Durga’s eyes (Maa Durga’s Chokh), with red alta design and golden crown outline. Transparent background."

AI-generated WhatsApp sticker for Durga Puja

"Generate a 3D-style festive WhatsApp sticker with Maa Durga’s face inside a golden mandala, text 'Subho Pujo 2025' in stylish Bengali calligraphy. Transparent background."

" Generate a 3D-style cute cartoon-style Maa riding her lion, smiling with a festive vibe, designed as a WhatsApp sticker with a transparent background."

"Generate a 3D-style WhatsApp sticker of a golden trishul and conch shell with glowing red-gold effects, text 'Jai Maa Durga' in bold festive font. Transparent background."

ChatGPT will generate a vibrant and shareable image. You can ask for multiple variations, change colours, add festive messages, or even request cartoon or abstract versions.

Why stickers? In 2025, stickers have become one of the most popular ways to communicate on WhatsApp, especially during festivals. They are quick to send, easy to personalise, and more visually appealing than plain text.

How to use your ChatGPT-generated sticker Once ChatGPT gives you the image:

Save it to your phone or desktop. If your WhatsApp supports image-to-sticker conversion (on newer versions), you can:



Tap the sticker icon.

Select “+” and upload your image.

Or paste the image in a chat and convert it. Send it directly to groups, friends, or add to your status.



These images can also be resized or reused for digital invites, social media posts, or printed as decor!