Making a foray into the world of audio, British tech firm Dyson on Wednesday said it will launch its first wearable air purifier with headphones. Dyson has unveiled air-purifying headphones Dyson Zone, which is a set of noise-cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth, according to news agency PTI report.

