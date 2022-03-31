This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones is also the smallest Dyson machine to date with two motors sit in each earcup beating heart of the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones
Making a foray into the world of audio, British tech firm Dyson on Wednesday said it will launch its first wearable air purifier with headphones. Dyson has unveiled air-purifying headphones Dyson Zone, which is a set of noise-cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth, according to news agency PTI report.
The British tech company in its statement noted that Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution.
Jake Dyson Dyson Chief Engineer said, "the Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere."
It is also the smallest in any Dyson machine to date, two motors sit in each earcup and are the beating heart of the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones.
"The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available globally from Autumn 2022. Timings will vary by geography," the company said. Dyson, which mainly operates in floor care, environmental care, personal care, and professional care, had started operations in India in February 2018.