EA pushes Battlefield 6 Season 2 launch to February: Here's why

Electronic Arts has delayed the release of Battlefield 6 Season 2, extending the game’s first season to allow additional time for refinement. The publisher confirmed on Tuesday that the second season will now begin on February 17, instead of its originally planned January launch.

Season 1 extended with new content update Season 1, which was scheduled to conclude on January 20, will continue beyond that date. As part of the extension, EA will roll out a new update next week that introduces fresh weekly challenges, a Bonus Path, and continued access to the Season 1 Battle Pass until Season 2 arrives.

The update on January 20 is intended to keep players engaged while the development team finalises Season 2 content.

EA cites community feedback for delay In a blog post published on the Battlefield 6 website, EA said the decision followed a review of player feedback. The company described the delay as the “best path forward” to ensure Season 2 meets expectations.

EA added that Battlefield Labs will play a larger role as a public testing environment for upcoming updates in their later development stages. According to the publisher, this approach will help strengthen future seasonal content.

New rewards arriving later this month As part of the extended Season 1, players will be able to unlock additional rewards through the Frostfire Bonus Path starting January 27. These include a new weapon package, a soldier skin, and XP boosts. The Bonus Path can be completed alongside the existing Battle Pass and also offers free rewards.

More details promised soon Season 2 was originally expected to introduce new maps and gameplay modes in January. While that content has been delayed, EA said it will share more information about Season 2 in February, along with a broader 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6 and its RedSec storyline.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 and has already received multiple content updates during Season 1, including new maps, modes, and weapons. EA says the extended season will help lay the groundwork for more polished and engaging updates going forward.