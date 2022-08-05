EA reportedly working on Iron Man Game: Will Tony Stark feature in the game?

Gaming journalist Jeff Grubb has stated during a Game Mess Stream that the publisher is making another Marvel game and further, Tom Henderson speculates that EA’s next game would be on Marvel's armoured character.
Marvel’s Iron Man has always successfully managed to win the hearts of the fans. In fact, after the demise of Iron Man’s character in “Avengers: Endgame", any appearance from Iron Man gets a lot of hype and attention from fans. Reportedly, Electronic Arts (EA) is working on a title-based Iron Man Game, next.
Gaming journalist Jeff Grubb has stated during a Game Mess Stream that the publisher is making another Marvel game. In addition to the much anticipated Mass Effect game and a single-player shooter game, Iron Man Game could be the next. Recently, it was also speculated that EA is secretly working on Marvel’s Black Panther character-based single player game.
Although Grubb has not mentioned the specific Marvel character in his stream, it was XFire reporter Tom Henderson who claimed that EA’s next game would be on Marvel's armoured Superhero.
“I have heard a few rumours that it is Iron Man, but I never had anything concrete to fully report on," tweeted Henderson. He stressed upon taking his report as a rumour.
Henderson has even spoked about leaked FIFA 23’s cross-play and women’s league features earlier in 2022.
At the moment, there are no details on plot lines and mechanics of the game. Fans’ love for the character of Tony Stark grew even stronger after Avenger: Endgame. If the plot lines follow the story of Tony Stark, then it would be cherry on the cake for fans. It is expected that the upcoming Iron Man Marvel game could have an open-world system, keeping the hero’s capabilities in mind to fly and fight aliens.
Meanwhile, it was earlier suggested by Grubb that EA is working on a codenamed Project Rainier which is a title based project on Marvel's Wakandan superhero. It is believed that a new unnamed studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens is developing the game. The news emerged after Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Grubb suggests that the premise of the game follows the demise of Black Panther at the beginning of the game. Further, the players would have to complete a series of tasks and challenges, in order to be the new king of Wakanda.
