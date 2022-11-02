EA Sports unveils FIFA 23 World Cup mode with live fixtures, tournament, more

FIFA 23’s free World Cup mode has just arrived. EA Sports has showcased the latest championship-themed content coming to its annual football multiplayer game through a deep dive trailer, to mark the celebration of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The game has received new cinematics, a complete new season of Ultimate Team content, single and online multiplayer tournaments, and a FIFA World Cup Live mode. This allows players to play along real-time fixtures. Notably, FIFA 23’s World Cup mode will go live on November 09, 2022, across OS4 PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
FIFA 23’s free World Cup mode has just arrived. EA Sports has showcased the latest championship-themed content coming to its annual football multiplayer game through a deep dive trailer, to mark the celebration of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The game has received new cinematics, a complete new season of Ultimate Team content, single and online multiplayer tournaments, and a FIFA World Cup Live mode. This allows players to play along real-time fixtures. Notably, FIFA 23’s World Cup mode will go live on November 09, 2022, across OS4 PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
The gaming publisher added a brand-new segment in FIFA 23, sporting a World Cup-themed interface. This allows players to pick between several game modes. There is the standard one on one kick-off match, which can be played locally with anyone or AI.
The gaming publisher added a brand-new segment in FIFA 23, sporting a World Cup-themed interface. This allows players to pick between several game modes. There is the standard one on one kick-off match, which can be played locally with anyone or AI.
Moreover, the game gets a knockout round as players can pick a team and play a one-off FIFA World Cup fixture. This goes with the tournament mode as well, where players can choose between 32 qualified teams.
Moreover, the game gets a knockout round as players can pick a team and play a one-off FIFA World Cup fixture. This goes with the tournament mode as well, where players can choose between 32 qualified teams.
Players can also create custom tournaments. This will let them add teams that did not qualify. The latest FIFA 23 World Cup mode also brings a new matchday experience update, featuring special cutscenes, stadium dressings, and two stadiums.
Players can also create custom tournaments. This will let them add teams that did not qualify. The latest FIFA 23 World Cup mode also brings a new matchday experience update, featuring special cutscenes, stadium dressings, and two stadiums.
Speaking of the FIFA 23 World Cup mode, it starts from November 21 and connects to real-time World Cup fixtures, letting players follow along with the tournament as results, statistics, matches and lineups- all of which get updated at the end of each match day. The mode comes divided into three parts: ‘Featured Quickplay’ enabling a one-off match against local friends or AI, whereas ‘Online Quickplay’ sets players against past, present, and upcoming fixtures against an online rival.
Speaking of the FIFA 23 World Cup mode, it starts from November 21 and connects to real-time World Cup fixtures, letting players follow along with the tournament as results, statistics, matches and lineups- all of which get updated at the end of each match day. The mode comes divided into three parts: ‘Featured Quickplay’ enabling a one-off match against local friends or AI, whereas ‘Online Quickplay’ sets players against past, present, and upcoming fixtures against an online rival.
It also has the ‘Your FIFA World Cup’ mode. This lets players inherit a team’s FIFA World Cup progress into Tournament Mode and write an own history. If any specific team gets eliminated early, players can go back and rewrite the outcome to take a call for themselves who finally wins the trophy.