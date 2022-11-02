EA Sports unveils FIFA 23 World Cup mode with live fixtures, tournament, more

Speaking of the FIFA 23 World Cup mode, it starts from November 21 and connects to real-time World Cup fixtures, letting players follow along with the tournament as results, statistics, matches and lineups- all of which get updated at the end of each match day. The mode comes divided into three parts: ‘Featured Quickplay’ enabling a one-off match against local friends or AI, whereas ‘Online Quickplay’ sets players against past, present, and upcoming fixtures against an online rival.