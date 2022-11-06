Early Black Friday deal: Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $300 off2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM IST
- Amazon has listed the 12GB + 256GB storage model at $999 on its website. The smartphone is selling at 23% off on its original price.
Black Friday sale is coming. Weeks ahead of the sale, online commerce companies have started offering discounts on products. If you are looking to buy a flagship Android phone, then this deal is for you. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is selling with up to $300 as part of early Black Day deals on Amazon and Best Buy. Let's take a look at the available offer on each platform