Black Friday sale is coming. Weeks ahead of the sale, online commerce companies have started offering discounts on products. If you are looking to buy a flagship Android phone, then this deal is for you. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is selling with up to $300 as part of early Black Day deals on Amazon and Best Buy. Let's take a look at the available offer on each platform

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal on Amazon

Amazon has listed the 12GB + 256GB storage model at $999 on its website. The smartphone is selling at 23% off on its original price. The e-tailer is also giving an easy buying option on the device. Buyers can own the Galaxy S22 at $55.56/month for 18 months, interest-free upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal on Best Buy

Online commerce platform Best Buy is selling the 128GB storage model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Unlocked) at $899.99. Users can also get an extra discount by trading-in their old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes with built-in S Pen and has three colour variants – Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. The 512GB model comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, while the 256GB model has Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a 108MP main camera. It comes paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. There is a 40MP camera for selfies at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 45W super-fast charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on Samsung's One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The handset features an aluminum frame and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top.