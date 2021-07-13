Last year in the month of June, the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese applications that were found to be a security threat. One of the applications was Shein , a popular clothing e-commerce website. Now, the same brand name may soon may a comeback in the country. However, it might not be launched in the same way.

Amazon India users spotted a new banner on the website which claimed that Shein will be launched during the Prime Day sale. While the banner does not seem to be live at the moment but many users had already taken screenshots.

There's no certainty if Shein will be launched as a sub-platform on Amazon India's website or it will just function as a seller. At the time of writing this story, Amazon is yet to confirm the nature of the new launch.

It seems @SHEIN_official is making a comeback in India, after the ban last year, on Amazon. On #primeday2021 #primeday pic.twitter.com/mKVEmsiNq0 — Ankit Chawla (@averagespy) July 12, 2021

Shein was popular due to its inexpensive catalogue along with a broad choice of clothing for buyers. The listing on Amazon India has gotten Shein fans excited for the new launch.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT had decided to ban multiple applications originating from China. It included some of the most popular and most downloaded applications such as TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt, Clash of Kings among others. Later last year, in the month of September the govt further banned 118 more applications that included the likes of PUBG Mobile, a battle royale game that had topped charts on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile was the first banned app to make a comeback with a new name and a new owner. Under Krafton, a South Korean company, PUBG Mobile was relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India in July. Shein, however, seems to be taking an altogether new route to re-enter India. While fans might be delighted at the re-launch of the brand, critics are expected to not take the news well.

