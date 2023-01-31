Economic Survey: Govt’s open-source code repository, OpenForge, has 10,328 users

Economic Survey: Govt’s open-source code repository, OpenForge, has 10,328 users1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
By opening the source code, the government wants to encourage collaborative development between government departments, agencies and private organizations, citizens, and developers — to spur the creation of innovative e-governance applications and services
New Delhi: OpenForge, a central government-operated open-source code repository similar to Microsoft’s GitHub, has crossed 10,000 users on the platform, with 10,328 users and 2,205 projects at the moment. Highlighted in the Economic Survey of 2022-23, the central government highlighted the platform’s user base as part of how digital technologies are playing a growing role in India’s digital public infrastructure.
