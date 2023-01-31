Economic Survey: Govt’s open-source code repository, OpenForge, has 10,328 users

“The government is also cognizant of the need to improve the productivity of human capital. In order to promote open, collaborative software development of e-governance applications, a platform called OpenForge has been developed. Through OpenForge, the use of open-source software and sharing and reuse of e-governance-related source code is promoted. As on January 16, there are 10,328 users on the platform, with 2,205 projects," the Economic Survey noted.