ED issues fresh summons to Google and Meta in betting app case after tech giants fail to appear

Senior executives from technology giants Meta and Google have been issued fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after failing to appear before the agency on Monday in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling platforms.

According to official sources, the representatives from the two firms requested a deferment of their scheduled appearance on 21 July, citing the need for additional time to gather pertinent documents and information, reported PTI. In response, the ED granted them a one-week extension and directed them to appear on 28 July for questioning.

The probe, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reportedly focuses on the promotion and advertisement of unauthorised gambling and betting services through digital platforms. Investigators are examining how such entities were able to advertise on major social media channels and digital ecosystems operated by the two companies.

Notably, the report indicates that statements from the company representatives will be formally recorded to ascertain their knowledge and role, if any, in facilitating the visibility and monetisation of these platforms.

The federal agency is currently scrutinising multiple digital platforms that have allegedly hosted or promoted links to illegal betting services.

According to the report, it is believed that several such platforms have defrauded users, laundering proceeds and evading taxes amounting to crores of rupees in the process.

Prominent celebrities, influencers, and sports personalities are also reportedly under the agency’s radar for their promotional involvement with these entities. They too are expected to be summoned in the near future.

One of the more high-profile cases under investigation is that of the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, allegedly operated by individuals based in Chhattisgarh. The platform is accused of large-scale financial fraud and money laundering activities.

As of now, neither Meta nor Google has publicly responded to the latest developments.

The ED continues to investigate over a dozen major cases tied to online betting and gambling operations, amid growing concerns over their unchecked proliferation on Indian digital spaces.