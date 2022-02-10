Education technology hits a steep learning curve

For Coursera and Udemy, declining enrollment opens up access for students who might be looking for more affordable degrees, especially ones that lead to job-based skills. Coursera, for example, offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees for less than $20,000. Chegg has been trying to expand in that direction, having bought coding boot camp provider Thinkful in 2019. Another tailwind for Udemy, which is trying to expand its business offerings, has come from a tight job market in which companies that can’t find external candidates look to re-skill their employees. Burnt-out teachers, many of whom are leaving traditional posts, might also help platforms attract top talent.