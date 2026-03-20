Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: 50 AI prompts to create your viral festive look via Gemini- Check step-by-step guide

As the holy month of Ramzan draws to a close, Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. As with most festivals today, users are increasingly turning to AI tools to generate high-quality, social media-ready images of themselves in different scenarios within seconds.

With its Nano Banana 2 model, Google’s Gemini has emerged as one of the standout tools for creating aesthetic, festive shots, enabling complex edits without the need for additional software.

If you are also planning to post special AI-generated pictures this Eid, here’s your complete guide to creating them with Gemini

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How to use Gemini to generate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 images? If you are new to Gemini, the process of creating AI-edited images is fairly straightforward.

Step 1: Simply open the Gemini app on your phone or any other device of your choice

Step 2: Tap on Create Image

Step 3: Tap on the ‘+’ icon below the search bar and click on upload files. Now uplod the image you want to transform into the Eid look.

Pro tip: It is preferable to use a clear, well-lit photo with a simple and uncluttered background for the image generation. Also, make sure that your face is clearly visible and in focus in the image.

Step 3: Copy any of the prompts below and paste them into the chat. You can also make some changes to the prompts, like the outfit colour, location or mood.

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How to maintain facial consistency with Gemini? The biggest problem with using AI editing apps is that they sometimes get the facial detailing wrong, which can lead to the generation of an image that only resembles you. In order to change that, use the below given facial lock at the end of every prompt in order to explicitly tell the AI not to make any changes to your face.

Face-Lock prompt : “FACE LOCK — ZERO MODIFICATION POLICY: Use the uploaded reference face exactly as the only facial identity source. The face must remain 100% identical to the reference image with zero modification. Preserve the exact jawline, eye shape, eyelid folds, eyebrow thickness, nose bridge, lips, facial proportions, natural skin tone, and hairline. Do not apply beautification filters or artificial smoothing. Maintain natural skin pores and realistic skin texture so the face appears extremely sharp and crystal clear in ultra-HD quality.”

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50 Gemini prompts for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Chand Raat Market Hustle A high-energy, dynamic shot capturing an Indian man navigating a densely packed, vibrantly lit Chand Raat night market in a historic old city. He is mid-stride, carrying an ornate shopping bag. The background is a beautiful blur of glowing lantern stalls and sparklers. Captured with an 85mm f/1.4 lens to create extreme portrait isolation and dynamic motion.

The Henna Admiring An intimate, close-up portrait of an Indian woman seated on a plush sofa, looking down with a gentle smile at the complex, freshly applied intricate henna (mehndi) designs on her palms. Her other hand rests on her lap. Lighting is soft, warm, and golden-hour, filtering through a window, illuminating the henna and the detailed raw silk fabric of her deep bottle-green Anarkali suit. 100mm macro lens focus on the face and hands.

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Rooftop Moon Sighting (Twilight) A cinematic twilight portrait set on a textured city rooftop. The subject is on a dusty terrace, excitedly pointing towards the horizon just out of frame, having spotted the Eid crescent. The sky is a gradient of deep blue-hour purple and burning orange, with a hint of the moon. The wind catches his open pathani jacket. A wide 24mm lens captures the expansive sky and the sharp excitement on his face.

Attar and TASBIH (Conceptual) An ultra-realistic, highly detailed conceptual portrait focusing on an Indian man applying a glass vial of premium Attar (perfume) to his wrist. He is simultaneously holding a string of deep brown prayer beads (Tasbih) in his other hand. His face is in razor-sharp focus, capturing a look of peaceful devotion, shot with soft, directional side-lighting that highlights the fine pores of his skin.

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Final Mirror Check (Men) A candid DSLR portrait of an Indian man looking into an ornate, off-camera mirror, briskly adjusting the intricate zardozi embroidery collar of his ivory raw silk sherwani. Morning sunlight streams through a nearby window, creating sharp highlights in his eyes and on the metallic threads of the garment. 85mm f/1.2 lens compression.

AI generated image

The Dupatta Drape A graceful and refined fashion editorial shot. An Indian woman is captured in soft indoor lighting, looking over her shoulder toward the camera with a calm expression. A sheer chiffon dupatta with delicate mirror work drapes gracefully over her head and shoulders, framing her face. The background is a minimalist blur of festive lights. Shot on an 85mm lens.

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Rain on Eid Eve A dramatic, moody scene set just after dusk on Chand Raat. A sudden spring rain shower has left the city pavement wet and reflective. The subject stands outside, holding a patterned jacket over his head to shield himself, laughing as he runs from the rain. Fast shutter speed freezes the raindrops, glistening against cool, cinematic streetlights.

Helping with Henna A touching, documentary-style portrait. An Indian man is gently holding the hand of a blurred figure, carefully guiding a young person to apply henna. He is looking down with a sincere, dedicated expression. Lighting is warm, diffused, and intimate, coming from a nearby lamp. A close-up framing captures the emotional connection.

Final Adjustments with Cufflinks A high-end luxury lifestyle shot. The subject is briskly walking down a modern, sunlit hallway of a premium estate, looking down as he snaps shut a heavy gold cufflink on a pristine white French-cuff shirt. The motion blur in the background conveys a sense of urgency and excitement for the Eid morning, while his face and hands are in razor-sharp focus.

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AI generated image using Gemini

Buying Festive Sweets A dynamic street portrait captured in a historic, bustling sweet shop on Chand Raat. The subject is smiling genuinely, interacting with a vendor and pointing at a massive, glowing pile of colorful Jalebis. The scene is illuminated by the intense, raw orange and gold lights of the shop, casting warm, dramatic shadows across his face and his pathani suit.

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Mosque Steps A commanding, low-angle shot of an Indian man walking down the massive, ancient sandstone steps of a grand Mughal mosque at the moment of sunrise. He is wearing a crisp, tailored deep emerald pathani suit with subtle gold embroidery. The massive dome of the mosque is a grand silhouette against the explosive pink and orange dawn sky. Flocks of pigeons are taking flight.

Adjusting the Kufi A high-resolution candid portrait. An Indian man is standing in the marble courtyard of a mosque, looking into an off-camera mirror to adjust a finely woven white Kufi (cap) on his head. Warm morning light streams past massive arches, casting sharp geometric patterns of light and shadow across his face.

Placing the Prayer Rug A quiet, intimate moment captured in soft, diffused morning light inside a historic mosque dome. The subject is leaning forward, carefully and reverently unfolding a plush, richly patterned Persian prayer rug on the stone floor. He wears a minimalist black pathani suit. Directional side-lighting creates a serene and contemplative atmosphere.

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Departure in Luxury An ultra-premium automotive lifestyle portrait. The subject leans confidently against the glossy black hood of a luxury Range Rover, which is parked on a beautifully decorated Eid street. He wears a deep emerald kurta and pyjama. The scene has soft, cinematic morning lighting with glowing lantern illumination reflecting on the car surface.

AI generated image

The Greeting Embrace A cinematic, high-speed capture of the exact moment of the traditional Eid embrace (hug). An Indian man wearing a premium white raw silk sherwani is leaning in to hug a friend. He is smiling warmly, his face in razor-sharp focus, capturing genuine joy. Shot with an 85mm f/1.4 lens to create a creamy soft background blur and sharp facial focus.

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Focused on the Sermon A powerful portrait captured inside a grand mosque. The subject is sitting on a patterned rug, looking forward with a look of deep concentration, his chin resting slightly on his hands. Morning sunlight filters through a high dome, creating dramatic, shaft-of-light effects, illuminating the air and his face.

The Chand Raat Vibe A wide, environmental portrait taken just before dawn. The subject stands outside on a textured street, holding a string of prayer beads, looking up as a mosque is dramatically lit from below with cool blue and green festive lights. The cool morning air makes his breath slightly visible. Wide 24mm lens captures the scale of the architecture and the mood.

Minimalist Sherwani Editorial A minimalist, high-key editorial portrait blending modern fashion with tradition. The subject looks directly into the lens with a calm, powerful posture, wearing a perfectly tailored, unembellished ivory sherwani made of thick raw silk. The background is seamless, pure white. High-key lighting eliminates almost all shadows, emphasizing facial structure and the drape of the fabric.

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Mosque Steps Entrance A commanding wide shot taken from a distance. The subject is at the massive entrance of a heritage mosque, wearing a flowing, deep blue thobe. The complex, blue and gold geometric Islamic art on the massive Moorish archway frames his central figure. Soft, diffused lighting perfectly balances the details of the architecture and his face.

Greeting a Blurred Elder A touching, documentary-style portrait. The subject, in a crisp linen pathani suit, is bowing respectfully, offering an Eid greeting and handshake to an elderly figure who is heavily out-of-focus and blurred. The camera captures the subject's sincere and humble expression in sharp focus. Warm morning light creates a peaceful atmosphere.

Pouring Sheer Khurma An ultra-realistic, high-speed fluid dynamics shot. An Indian man is looking down with a gentle smile as he carefully pours rich, creamy Sheer Khurma from a vintage silver pitcher into a delicate porcelain bowl. He wears a rolled-up linen shirt. The complex liquid dynamics, complete with slivered almonds and saffron strands, are frozen mid-air in sharp 8K clarity.

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Revealing the Biryani A sensory and action-focused culinary portrait. The subject is energetic, pulling back the heavy foil seal (dum) from a massive copper deg (pot) of biryani. A thick, dramatic cloud of aromatic steam aggressively billows out, framing his focused face. He is wearing a dark pathani suit. Shot with sharp, directional rim lighting to illuminate the steam.

Holding the TASBIH and JALEBI A unique conceptual portrait that blends devotion and joy. The subject looks directly at the lens with a confident expression. He is wearing a minimalist beige pathani suit. In one hand, he holds a string of prayer beads (Tasbih); in his other hand, he holds a glistening piece of sticky orange Jalebi, caught mid-bite. High-resolution textures.

Head of the Table A rich, warm, and highly cinematic scene. The subject sits at the head of a massive, dark wood dining table, looking forward with a relaxed smile. The table is overflowing with a hyper-realistic Eid feast—steaming curries, fresh naan, and silver platters. The room is lit entirely by warm candlelight and low ambient lamps, making his face and the food glow luxuriously.

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Eidi Distribution An action-focused, low-angle shot of the subject joyfully handing out crisp green Eidi (cash) to a blur of excited children rushing past the camera. The subject is crouching slightly, wearing a tailored deep emerald kurta. Fast shutter speed freezes the motion of the money and the children's dynamic movement.

AI generated image

Laughing with Family A high-resolution candid portrait capturing genuine, unposed laughter on Eid afternoon. The subject, in a textured maroon silk kurta, has his head thrown back and is laughing, eyes crinkling. Soft, warm late-afternoon sunlight streams from a window, creating a deeply personal and emotionally resonant family gathering scene.

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Haveli Kitchen Preparation A gritty and authentic portrait captured in a historic, active Haveli kitchen. The subject stands near a large brick tandoor, his hands focused on placing garnished kebabs onto a silver platter. The scene is illuminated by the harsh, raw orange and golden lights of the shop and the open flame.

AI generated image

Sharing a Date

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An intimate and quiet moment of hospitality. The subject is offering a single, glistening Medjool date from a rustic woven basket to an unseen guest. He is looking at the camera with a gentle, humble smile. The lighting is warm and golden-hour, highlighting the sticky texture of the dates and his face. 85mm lens compression.

The Nap An intimate and relatable portrait. The subject, fully covered in dried, muddy colors, leaning against a sunlit wall in a courtyard, closing his eyes for a quick nap. He is still holding an empty pichkari. The lighting is warm and lazy late-afternoon.

Balcony View Dusk A serene dusk portrait. The subject leans casually against the wrought-iron railing of a high-rise balcony, looking out over a sprawling city skyline that is lighting up for Eid celebrations. He wears a modern, structured blazer over a traditional thobe. Soft, bounced ambient light fills the shadows on his face.

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Palace Courtyard Regal A stunning, environmental portrait set in a grand Rajasthani palace courtyard. The subject stands near a carved stone archway with a view of a lit-up mosque dome. He is standing tall, adjusting a premium cufflink of his royal ivory sherwani with intricate silver threadwork. Warm golden hour glow creates soft bokeh.

High-Fashion Flash Urban A luxury street-style portrait set against a brutalist concrete wall in a modern city. The subject wears high-end avant-garde modesty—a structured, oversized trench coat over a high-neck tunic. Shot with a harsh on-camera flash to create sharp drop-shadows against the concrete, mimicking a professional magazine campaign.

The Moorish Arch Thobe The subject stands perfectly centered under a massive, intricately tiled Moorish archway, showcasing stunning Islamic geometric art in vivid blues and golds. He wears a pristine white thobe. The lighting is balanced to showcase both the jaw-dropping architectural details and the sharp, photorealistic features of his face.

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Anamorphic Night Flare The subject is posed, looking into the distance with a commanding expression. He wears a dark velvet suit jacket. The lighting is moody, set at an upscale nighttime gala. The background features blurred, glowing string lights, heavily distorted into long horizontal light streaks characteristic of anamorphic cinema lenses, adding a high-budget Hollywood feel to the portrait.

Double Exposure Domes A sophisticated in-camera double exposure effect blending the subject with Islamic architecture. The subject's clean, sharply focused profile is beautifully blended with a secondary exposure of intricate mosque domes and minarets against a sunset sky. The background is a clean white, allowing the layered textures to stand out as a premium editorial art piece.

Interior Chandeliers Gala A luxury lifestyle portrait taken inside the grand foyer of an upscale hotel. The subject stands under a massive, glowing crystal chandelier. He wears a tailored tuxedo jacket over a traditional tunic. The lighting is complex, bouncing off the crystals to create brilliant, sharp highlights on his face and clothing, conveying ultimate sophistication.

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Puddle Reflection Post-Rain An artistic, low-angle shot captured entirely through the reflection of a large puddle on a cobblestone street outside a mosque. The puddle surface perfectly reflects the subject standing tall, wearing a crisp traditional thobe, against a clear blue post-rain sky. The image must possess realistic water ripples while maintaining sharp focus on the reflected face.

Macro Palm Shadow An extreme close-up, high-art concept. The subject’s face is bathed in harsh midday sun. Falling perfectly across his eyes and cheekbones is the distinct, sharp, feathered shadow of a Date Palm frond. The contrast between the blinding sunlight and the deep shadow is extreme, showcasing the microscopic texture of his skin in the illuminated areas.

Garden Majlis TASBIH A relaxed, premium portrait set in a lush garden Majlis. The subject is sitting comfortably on a plush velvet sofa surrounded by Moroccan lanterns. A silver tray with dates is nearby. He looks at the camera with a calm expression, holding a classic prayer bead (Tasbih). Warm orange lantern light casts realistic shadows.

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Grainy Indie Film Night A gritty, highly textured portrait designed to look like it was shot on a high-speed digital sensor in near-total darkness. The subject is lit only by the faint glow of distant streetlights or a phone screen on a quiet rooftop. The image features heavy, realistic digital noise (grain), giving it an intimate, raw, and unpolished indie-film aesthetic.

Vintage Film 90s Feast A nostalgic, vintage film-style photograph capturing a 90s-style Eid family gathering. The portrait features 35mm film grain, slightly muted contrast, and a warm color grade. The subject is laughing heartily, wearing an older-style patterned shirt, sitting around a crowded Dastarkhwan (floor dining spread) with heavily blurred family members in the background.

AI generated image

Polaroid Memory A photo of a physical Polaroid image lying on an ornate wooden table next to a brass teacup. The Polaroid shows a quick, candid, smiling shot of the subject holding a plate of sweets, slightly imperfect, slightly out of focus, and overexposed by a heavy flash, with "Eid Mubarak '98" written in faded marker below it.

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Black and White Heritage Market A timeless, high-contrast black and white photograph of the subject standing in a centuries-old market lane. The lack of color focuses all attention on the rich textures of the weathered stone walls, the heavy fabric of his traditional coat, and the intricate play of light and shadow on his sharply defined face. Deeply cinematic.

Laughing with Elder A touching, candid moment showing the subject sitting closely with a blurred, elderly figure wearing a traditional headscarf. The subject's head is thrown back in genuine, unposed laughter, eyes crinkling. Soft, natural light from a nearby window creates a deeply emotional, authentic documentation of family connection on Eid.

Street Chai Documentary A candid, documentary-style shot of the subject interacting with an elderly Chai Wallah (tea vendor) on a brisk Eid morning. The subject is casually holding a steaming glass of chai, blowing on it slightly. The focus is sharp on his relaxed face and the steam, capturing a quiet, authentic street moment before the day's chaos begins.

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Food Coma Nap An exhausted but happy, relatable moment. The subject is leaning back heavily into a plush sofa after a massive Eid lunch, eyes closed in a peaceful "food coma" nap. His collar is slightly unbuttoned. The lighting is warm, lazy late-afternoon sunlight casting long shadows across the living room.

Catching Dupatta A graceful action portrait of an Indian woman twirling slightly in a courtyard. Her deep mustard yellow lehenga with heavy gold zari work flares dramatically. She is catching her long dupatta with one hand as it flutters, looking toward the camera. Bright, festive morning sunlight filters through fresh flowers, creating dappled light.

Rooftop Telescope Patient A high-resolution candid portrait captured on a decorated terrace in Kolkata overlooking the city skyline at dusk. The subject is standing by a small telescope, looking out at the night sky with a patient, joyful expression and a gentle shrug. A small, thin silver crescent moon is visible in the dark blue sky.

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Gemini generated image

Sincere Greeting Surprise A powerful documentary reaction shot. The subject’s face lights up with absolute, genuine surprise and joy as he spots a long-lost friend or relative entering the room. He is mid-motion, rising from his chair, hand outstretched. The camera captures the raw, unposed emotion of the surprise reunion perfectly. Warm indoor light.

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Wudu (Ablution) Marble Fountain A quiet, highly textured portrait focusing on the subject’s face and hands as he performs Wudu (ablution) at a beautiful marble fountain before prayers. Cool, clear water is dripping from his chin and eyelashes. The image highlights the extreme photorealism of the wet skin and the serene, focused expression on his face.