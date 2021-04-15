Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Electric-vehicle startup XPeng bets on the tech that Tesla rejects

Electric-vehicle startup XPeng bets on the tech that Tesla rejects

Photo Bloomberg
5 min read . 05:28 PM IST Trefor Moss, The Wall Street Journal

  • One of three U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers, it is relying on innovation to overtake its rivals

Once a Tesla Inc. fan who owned four of its vehicles, He Xiaopeng, co-founder of Chinese electric-vehicle startup XPeng Inc., now wants to overtake the car company that originally inspired him.

While acknowledging Tesla as an inspiration, Mr. He said XPeng—one of three Chinese EV companies listed in the U.S.—can win using innovation, an area in which Chinese technology companies have become increasingly formidable.

