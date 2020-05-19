Within weeks of lockdown getting relaxed, sale of electronics particularly smartphones, laptops, tablets and WiFi dongles have started picking up sharply in response to pent up demand and the need for digital process for work and education.

Most of the traction is coming from online channels as many offline stores are still not open or are working with limited capacity.

In smartphone segment, several new handsets including Xiaomi’s Mi10, One Plus 8 and Realme’s Narzo series were listed for sale on e-commerce stores. Realme sold 70,000 units of its Narzo 10 smartphone within 3 minutes. The OnePlus 8 (5G), sold out within minutes after going live through an early access sale on Amazon.in 18 May.

“The demand for smartphones as well as accessories has been scaling up since we restarted sale in India on May 3. When we launched the new Narzo series last week, and held its first sale on May 18, we were able to sell 70,000 units in less than three minutes," Realme said in a statement.

“In India around 12 to 13 million smartphones are sold every month. Due to lockdown there were no sales in April. Our estimate shows that there are still 4 to 5 million people looking for new phones. These are people whose phones got damaged or in bad condition but could not get a new one due to lockdown," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder techARC.

“So initially, there will be a spike to fulfil the previous demand. It will soon go down and then flatten out," adds Kawoosa.

Many phone OEMs have started O2O platforms to help offline retailers sell phones using online models. However, lack of awareness about them is still a major challenge for many of these platforms.

“Response to O2O platforms like Benow isn't that great as people are still not aware of these platforms. Those who know us call us directly and pick up products," said Manish Khatri, partner at Mahesh Telecom, Mumbai based retailer.

With remote working and learning becoming the new normal, demand for laptops and tablets is also gathering momentum. On Amazon.in, laptops, tablets, headphones and wearables are among the most searched categories. PC companies Acer and HP have also seen an increase in demand for laptops both from enterprise and consumers.

Mahesh Telecom has also seen higher demand for laptops, mid-range tablets, and WiFi dongles as many users who didn’t have fixed broadband were dependent on smartphone hotspot. Khatri rues, supply is short for these products except for the laptops.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India also added, “We are seeing this trend being corroborated by demand coming from e-commerce platforms. Enterprises are looking at significant portions of their workforce logging in remotely. We are also seeing initial trends of increased adoption of PCs among students, as schools have moved to online classes."

“What was before a shared device, now laptops are becoming personal device with each household needing to have two or more laptops as mobile phones hit the ceiling in terms of capability," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and consumer business head, Acer India.

