Electronics export from India to cross ₹1.28 lakh crore next fiscal: MoS IT2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Mobile phones is the fastest-growing segment in electronics across the world, the minister said.
Electronics export from India is expected to cross ₹1.28 lakh crore in the next financial year, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×