Electronics good exports growing at 55 pc annually, PLI to help local firms: Eco Survey3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:14 PM IST
- The Economic Survey says that the major drivers of growth in the electronics industry are mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics.
Electronics goods emerged among the top five commodity groups showing healthy exports at an annual growth rate of 55.1 per cent with mobile phone production in the country rising by five-fold in past seven years, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
