Electronics good exports growing at 55 pc annually, PLI to help local firms: Eco Survey

Electronics goods emerged among the top five commodity groups showing healthy exports at an annual growth rate of 55.1 per cent with mobile phone production in the country rising by five-fold in past seven years, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
The survey sees potential of production linked incentive schemes in supporting domestic players to achieve economies of scale in manufacturing facilities.
"Improvement in manufacturing and export over the past five years ensures that India is on the right trajectory to achieve this target. Electronic goods were among the top five commodity groups exhibiting positive export growth in November 2022, with the exports in this segment growing YoY by 55.1 per cent," the survey report tabled in Parliament said.
"The major drivers of growth in the electronics industry are mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics.
"In the mobile phone segment, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, with the production of handsets going up from six crore units in FY15 to 31 crore units in FY22. These numbers are expected to improve as more domestic and global players set up and expand their bases in India," the report said.
According to the survey, improved digitisation and robotics applications in Industry 4.0 are driving growth in industrial electronics and the impetus on Smart Cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) will streamline the demand for smart and automated electronics.
"Participation in the PLI scheme will help many more domestic players to attain economies of scale in production through localising. Hence, this will further enhance export competitiveness and increase India's participation in the global value chain," the report said.
The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing has attracted an investment of ₹4,784 crore and contributed to a total production of ₹2.04 lakh crore, including exports of ₹80,769 crore as of September 2022.