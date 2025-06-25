ElevenLabs expands access to AI voice tools with iOS and Android app: Features, availability and more

ElevenLabs, a voice AI company, has announced the launch of its first-ever mobile app for iOS and Android. The company claims the app will make its powerful voice tools more accessible to users worldwide. The new app offers mobile access to the firm’s advanced text-to-speech technology, including its latest Eleven v3 model, known for its expressive, lifelike voice generation.

Available now via the App Store and Google Play, the app allows creators to produce high-quality voiceovers on the move, removing the need for desktop setups and enabling faster, more flexible content creation.

The mobile app retains the core features of ElevenLabs’ web platform, allowing users to generate speech with selected voices and presets, export audio clips for use in editing apps like CapCut and InShot, and sync projects seamlessly with their existing ElevenLabs account. New users start with a monthly allowance of 10,000 free characters, while existing customers can access their full subscription benefits directly through the app.

The launch is in response to growing demand from content creators, educators, marketers, and professionals who have been accessing ElevenLabs through mobile browsers. With many users seeking a more streamlined and performance-optimised experience, the app marks a significant upgrade in usability and creative flexibility.

“At the heart of this launch is our most advanced speech model yet,” the company said, referring to the Eleven v3 engine. The model offers nuanced control over tone, pacing, and emotion, enabling users to fine-tune the delivery to suit their storytelling needs, whether that is for videos, narration, or social media content.

ElevenLabs says the release is part of its broader mission to make content creation truly borderless, “any voice, any language, anywhere”. As the app continues to evolve, the company plans to expand functionality and language support to empower creators across the globe.