Elon Musk accuses Facebook of global opinion manipulation. THIS is what he said…1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Elon Musk accuses Facebook of manipulating public opinion and suggests its refusal to open source its algorithm is evidence of its intention to control discourse.
Tech mogul Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that the social media giant is engaged in widespread manipulation of public opinion globally. In a scathing tweet, Musk suggested that Facebook's refusal to open source its algorithm is a clear indicator of its intention to influence and control public discourse.