Elon Musk admits a ‘significant bug’ caused X users to see fewer posts from people they follow, says a fix is coming

​In the past few weeks on X, users have complained that they have been seeing fewer and fewer posts from people they follow. Now the company's owner, Elon Musk, has admitted that there is a 'bug' in the algorithm that has been leading to this outcome.

​In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “We found a significant bug in the 𝕏 'For You' algorithm that resulted in users seeing far fewer posts from people that they follow. It should be fixed by tomorrow.”

​Musk also said that the company is also planning to add a new setting to the 'Following' feed by allowing users to customize a part of what they see.

​“We are adding a setting for your Following feed to see either everything from everyone you follow or only the highlights. That should make the Following feed much more usable,” Musk wrote.

​Musk's plan for Grok-based X algorithm ​Musk has previously stated that X plans to completely transition its recommendation algorithm with the company's Grok AI chatbot in the next 4-6 weeks. The billionaire has previously given a November–December timeline for the rollout of the new change, but given the magnitude of the change and Musk's history, it wouldn't be totally unprecedented to see this deadline getting extended.

​In any case, Musk has said that once Grok takes charge of controlling what people see on X, the chatbot will begin processing over 100 million posts daily and adjust the feeds of users based on how they want to tweak it.

​The chatbot is said to read every post and watch every video on the platform to match users with the content they are most likely to find interesting. It could also potentially help smaller accounts gain visibility on the platform.

​Since Musk's takeover of X around two years ago, one of the key ways to get visibility on the platform has been to buy the premium subscription for the app, which gives users access to a blue checkmark and more visibility. However, some users have complained in the last few months that despite having a blue tick and a good following, they haven't been able to reach a big enough audience.

​Meanwhile, critics have also argued that Musk's company has been artificially boosting the posts by its owners. It remains to be seen if having Grok in place of the recommendation algorithm would help users see fewer posts from X or if that would not be one of the tweaks that users would be allowed to make with the chatbot.