Elon Musk against Twitter: What to know about their coming trial. Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Fight over $44 billion takeover of social-media company heads to Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17
Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. are to face off in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17, as the social-media company seeks to force the billionaire to complete his $44 billion takeover. The two sides have spent recent weeks seeking information to buttress their respective positions, sometimes appealing to the judge to make the other party comply with their demands. Here is what to know: