OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Elon Musk against Twitter: What to know about their coming trial

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. are to face off in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17, as the social-media company seeks to force the billionaire to complete his $44 billion takeover. The two sides have spent recent weeks seeking information to buttress their respective positions, sometimes appealing to the judge to make the other party comply with their demands. Here is what to know:

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout