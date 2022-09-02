Elon Musk against Twitter: What to know about their coming trial

Mr. Musk accuses Twitter of fraud. He said that he became concerned about the deal after Twitter restated some user numbers in April and after meeting with company executives in May to discuss how the platform measures spam and fake accounts. In a legal filing, Mr. Musk’s side said he became dismayed at the company’s process around such accounts, including the lack of automated tools to help with the calculation. He also alleges that Twitter made changes to the business, including certain personnel matters, that he should have been consulted on as the future owner.