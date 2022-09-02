Elon Musk against Twitter: What to know about their coming trial
Fight over $44 billion takeover of social-media company heads to Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17
Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. are to face off in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17, as the social-media company seeks to force the billionaire to complete his $44 billion takeover. The two sides have spent recent weeks seeking information to buttress their respective positions, sometimes appealing to the judge to make the other party comply with their demands. Here is what to know:
Why are Mr. Musk and Twitter fighting in court?
Mr. Musk gave notice on July 8 that he wanted out of the deal, arguing that Twitter hadn’t provided the necessary data and information to assess the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on the platform. Days later, the social-media company sued Mr. Musk to enforce the deal at the earlier agreed-upon terms.
The roots of the saga date to late January, when Mr. Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc., quietly began buying Twitter stock. He was its largest individual investor by the time his stake became public in early April. He later moved to acquire the entire company with an eye toward taking it private. Twitter agreed to sell itself that month.
In the following weeks, Mr. Musk repeatedly voiced concerns about Twitter’s management and the presence of spam bots and fake accounts on the platform. In May, Mr. Musk said he was putting the deal “temporarily on hold" until he received more information about the matter, though he also said was still committed to the transaction. Less than two months later he sought to pull the plug.
What do the two sides allege?
Twitter argues in its lawsuit that it complied with data requests from Mr. Musk and that he was using the spam bots as an excuse to get out of the deal after market conditions worsened, pinching his personal wealth.
“Rather than bear the cost of the market downturn, as the merger agreement requires, Musk wants to shift it to Twitter’s stockholders," the company said.
Mr. Musk accuses Twitter of fraud. He said that he became concerned about the deal after Twitter restated some user numbers in April and after meeting with company executives in May to discuss how the platform measures spam and fake accounts. In a legal filing, Mr. Musk’s side said he became dismayed at the company’s process around such accounts, including the lack of automated tools to help with the calculation. He also alleges that Twitter made changes to the business, including certain personnel matters, that he should have been consulted on as the future owner.
Twitter argues that Mr. Musk failed to comply with aspects of the deal, including breaking nondisclosure terms.
What are spam bots?
Spam and fake accounts are an industrywide challenge for social-media companies. In many cases they are managed by what are known as bots, or automated software programs capable of quickly and widely disseminating posts. Such accounts hurt the experience for legitimate users, who see posts that they don’t realize are generated by bots or otherwise under false pretenses.
Operators of bots have used fake accounts to incite violence, spread false information, deceptively attempt to influence political activity or achieve other illicit goals. Fake accounts can also make it harder for advertisers on social-media platforms to measure what they are getting for their money.
Twitter estimates that such accounts represent less than 5% of its monetizable daily average users, but says that the actual number could be higher. Mr. Musk argues that the figure is far higher.
Mr. Musk, who has more than 100 million followers on Twitter, likely has far greater exposure and experience with fake and spam accounts than most on the social-media platform, researchers say.
Mr. Musk waived due diligence in the deal process and has argued Twitter failed to furnish him the data to verify the number. Twitter said it has provided Mr. Musk ample data, but also that its accounting is difficult for outsiders to replicate.
The billionaire tweeted before the merger agreement was signed that it was his intention to “defeat the spam bots or die trying!"
What is the Delaware Chancery Court?
The court is widely considered the nation’s top tribunal for corporate takeover and merger disputes.
Twitter, like many companies, is incorporated in Delaware. Roughly two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies are domiciled there, according to its secretary of state. Twitter and Mr. Musk agreed to use the Chancery Court, or any state or federal court in Delaware, to settle disputes arising from his potential purchase of the microblogging website.
The Chancery Court, a nonjury trial court, calls itself the pre-eminent U.S. forum for legal cases involving the internal affairs of Delaware corporations and other business entities that conduct “a vast amount of the world’s commercial affairs."
Who is to decide the fate of the Musk-Twitter deal?
Chancellor Kathaleen McCormickis to decide the case. She joined the Chancery Court in 2018 when it expanded to seven members from five. Named chancellor last year, she became the first woman to lead the court in its 230-year history.
Lawyers say Chancellor McCormick, who began her career as a legal-aid attorney, has a reputation for strong preparation, an ability to dissect complex corporate contracts, and a willingness to work around the clock when needed. In 2019, she steered a lawsuit challenging a takeover from start to finish in under two months, writing the 95-page decision over a weekend spent working at her house and office.
Chancellor McCormick is separately presiding over another multibillion-dollar lawsuit involving Mr. Musk. In that case, a Tesla shareholder alleges the board violated its fiduciary duties by awarding Mr. Musk a $56 billion compensation package in 2018. Tesla denies that. A trial is currently scheduled soon after the Twitter case.
What are the potential outcomes?
Twitter asked Chancellor McCormick to compel Mr. Musk to go through with the deal, the corporate equivalent of a shotgun wedding.
Alternatively, she could cut him loose by finding, as Mr. Musk alleges, that Twitter violated the merger agreement by misleading him about the prevalence of spam or fake accounts on its service.
Mr. Musk sold nearly $7 billion in Tesla stock in early August, citing uncertainty over the Twitter deal: “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock."
Twitter and Mr. Musk could also settle their dispute out of court.
What is Twitter’s legal strategy?
In early August, Twitter issued subpoenas to several of Mr. Musk’s Silicon Valley investors, friends and financial backers in search of communications from those people related to the deal. The company’s goal is likely to determine whether Mr. Musk had other concerns about completing his agreement to buy the company, beyond what he has said publicly, according to lawyers and academics not involved in the case.
Twitter also sent subpoenas to at least a dozen banks for information on equity and debt financing and communications around the deal.
The subpoenas requested information and documents, including face-to-face conversations, physical mail, emails, text messages, instant messages, social-media contacts, facsimiles and phone conversations, according to court documents. Legal filings from Twitter show that the company is asking, among other things, for any documents and communications relating to fake or spam accounts.
Twitter might be searching for communications that would support its argument that Mr. Musk is balking because he lost more than $100 billion of his wealth amid the market downturn, lawyers and academics say. Mr. Musk pledged as much as $33 billion of his own money toward the deal.
What are Mr. Musk’s counterclaims?
In early August Mr. Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter, accusing the company of misrepresenting the condition of its business and crucial metrics about the users on its platform.
Mr. Musk alleges that many Twitter users who are counted as monetizable don’t add to the company’s financial success, as the company represents, because most monetizable daily average users are served almost no ads.
Twitter responded to Mr. Musk’s countersuit, saying Mr. Musk’s claim that he was misled is implausible and that the billionaire doesn’t have the right to back out based on his concerns over the number of spam or fake accounts on its platform.
Twitter also said that Mr. Musk hasn’t identified a false or misleading statement in its regulatory disclosures, and that he is attempting to distort data and use litigation to undermine Twitter’s business.
What does the Twitter whistleblower claim have to do with this?
Some of Mr. Musk’s allegations were supported by a whistleblower complaint submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in July by Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, who was fired earlier this year. Mr. Zatko, a former hacker known as “Mudge," is a noted computer-security researcher. His submission, which was made public in late August, accuses Twitter of making misleading regulatory disclosures about spam and fake accounts.
In a late August hearing in Wilmington, Del., Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Mr. Musk, pointed to Mr. Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to bolster his argument accusing Twitter of misleading shareholders with information Mr. Musk relied on when agreeing to the terms of the merger.
A legal filing made public on Aug. 29 shows that Mr. Musk’s team sent a subpoena to Mr. Zatko, seeking documents and communications about how Twitter measures and deals with fake and spam accounts. It also requests information pertaining to reports about the company’s alleged security vulnerabilities that were sent to Chief Executive Parag Agrawal or other executives and it calls for details on Mr. Zatko’s departure from Twitter.
The subpoena proposes a deposition on Sept. 9. Debra Katz, an attorney representing Mr. Zatko, said that he would comply with the legal obligations of the subpoena and that his appearance at the deposition would be involuntary.
What impact could the whistleblower complaint have?
The whistleblower complaint is separate from the merger dispute and there are differences between its arguments and those made by Mr. Musk. Still, it could be wielded to request more discovery, add fresh claims and provide new information about whether Mr. Musk had accurate details when he agreed to buy the company, according to legal scholars, litigators and lawyers following the case.
On Aug. 30, a securities filing showed that Mr. Musk’s lawyers sent a new letter to Twitter updating their grounds for terminating the deal in response to Mr. Zatko’s complaint. The letter states that the allegations in it, if true, would demonstrate a breach by Twitter of certain provisions of the merger agreement, constituting a “material adverse effect."
Twitter responded with a letter saying it hasn’t breached any of its obligations under its merger agreement with Mr. Musk. In the letter, disclosed the same day in a securities filing, the company also repeated that it intends to enforce the deal at the agreed-upon terms and price and that the statements made in Mr. Zatko’s complaint are “riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context."
Separately, Twitter said in a statement that it hasn’t suffered and isn’t likely to suffer a “material adverse effect."
Meanwhile, Mr. Musk’s lawyers also filed a proposed order in Delaware Chancery Court on Aug. 30 asking the judge for permission to amend the billionaire’s countersuit and to push the trial to November from October.