Elon Musk and Twitter set to argue over unresolved pretrial information requests. Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:43 PM IST
Remote hearing is before the judge who will preside over nonjury proceedings
Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. are set to debate several pending requests for information in their continuing legal fight, with less than three weeks to go before a scheduled trial over Mr. Musk’s soured $44 billion takeover.