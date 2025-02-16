Elon Musk announced the launch of xAI's Grok 3, a large language model, on Monday at 8:30 PM PT. He claims it will be the smartest AI, outperforming existing models. Musk also made a $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm, intensifying rivalry in the AI sector.

Elon Musk has announced that xAI will launch its large language model (LLM), Grok 3, on Monday at 8:30PM Pacific Time (that's 10:00AM India time). The billionaire also promised that Grok 3 will be the smartest AI in the world.

Confirming the launch of Grok 3 on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT. Smartest AI on Earth."

"Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then" Musk added.

Speaking about Grok 3 at the Dubai World Government Summit earlier this week, Musk had said that the upcoming AI model is scary smart and is very efficiently trained.

Speaking virtually at the summit, Musk said, "Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities. In the test that we have done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released that we are aware of. That's a good sign. In fact, at times, I think Grok 3 is kind of scary smart. You are like wow, this thing is smart, this thing comes up with solutions that you didn't even think, you wouldn't even anticipate."

"Grok 3 was trained with the most amount of compute and I think very efficiently trained. Grok 3 was trained on a lot of synthetic data and then it goes back and forth through the data and tries to achieve logical consistency. If it's got data that is wrong, it will actually reflect upon that and remove the data that is wrong, that does not concord with reality. Its base reasoning is very good." Musk added.

Musk plans to buy OpenAI's non-profit arm: Meanwhile, Musk also put in a $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm earlier this week. While OpenAI's board officially rejected the offer, the rivalry between ChatGPT maker and xAI has only intensified.

“OpenAI is meant to be open source, non profit and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI," Musk recently said.