Elon Musk announces Grokipedia Beta version 0.1: 5 Key things to expect from Wikipedia alternative

Elon Musk has confirmed the arrival of Grokipedia, a new online knowledge platform being developed by his xAI company. The tech entrepreneur announced on 5 October 2025 that the early beta version 0.1 will be published in two weeks. While Musk’s announcement was brief, it has already sparked widespread discussion online, particularly on X , where multiple users have shared speculation about the platform’s features and goals. It is important to note that these claims come from X users and have not been independently verified by Musk or xAI.