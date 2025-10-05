Elon Musk announces Grokipedia Beta version 0.1: 5 Key things to expect from Wikipedia alternative

Elon Musk has confirmed the arrival of Grokipedia, a new online knowledge platform being developed by his xAI company. The tech entrepreneur announced on 5 October 2025 that the early beta version 0.1 will be published in two weeks. While Musk’s announcement was brief, it has already sparked widespread discussion online, particularly on X , where multiple users have shared speculation about the platform’s features and goals. It is important to note that these claims come from X users and have not been independently verified by Musk or xAI.
While these claims from @DogeDesigner and @amXFreeze provide insight into what the community expects from Grokipedia, it remains to be seen how closely the platform’s early beta will align with these descriptions. The early beta release, due in two weeks, is expected to reveal more about how Grokipedia will function in practice and whether it can become a trusted source of knowledge.