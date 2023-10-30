Elon Musk announces new rule for 'creators', says users spreading lies won't get paid for tweets
Elon Musk announces change to creator monetization on Twitter to prioritize accuracy over sensationalism
Elon Musk has brought a new change to creator monetization. In a post on the X platform, he said that if a user's tweet is corrected by Community Notes, the crowdsourced program of fact-checkers, then that person will not be paid for engagement on those tweets.
Twitter has always struggled with combating misinformation about major news events but was still the go-to place to find out what’s happening in the world.
However, the Israel-Hamas war has underscored how the platform now transformed into X has become not only unreliable but is actively promoting falsehoods, according to the experts.
Recently, experts said that under Elon Musk the platform has deteriorated to the point that it's not just failing to clamp down on misinformation but is favoring posts by accounts that pay for its blue-check subscription service, regardless of who runs them.
If such posts go viral, their blue-checked creators can be eligible for payments from X, creating a financial incentive to post whatever gets the most reaction — including misinformation.
Ian Bremmer, a prominent foreign policy expert, posted on X that the level of disinformation on the Israel-Hamas war is “being algorithmically promoted" on the platform.
Subsequently, Musk’s X said it scrubbed or labeled tens of thousands of posts including “illegal" content since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.
Hours after Hamas gunmen surged into Israel, unverified photos and videos of air strikes, homes being destroyed and other posts depicting military violence proliferated on social media platforms including X, prompting criticism of their response to the conflict.
