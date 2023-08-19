Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on X, says ‘it makes no sense’

X owner Elon Musk has announced the removal of block feature on the social media platform. Musk was responding to a question from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account asking users about their preference between mute and the block feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk noted via an X (formerly Twitter) post that blocking will be deleted as a feature expected for direct messages but users will still possess the ability to mute others.

In a post on Friday, Musk wrote, "Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs". "It makes no sense" the billionaire added.

Muting an account allows users the ability to not see posts by that account but muted account can still respond to the user's posts and even repost them to their own followers for commentary and even send a direct message, reported Bloomberg.

Blocking, on the other hand, has been an essential security feature on the social media platform. Users on X have complained that removing the blocking feature could lead to an uptick in online harassment on X.

Removing the blocking feature is just one of many changes introduced by the world's richest man since he acquired the company formerly known as Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year. Since the takeover, Musk has been working to create what he calls 'Twitter 2.0'.

Some of the many changes introduced since Musk's takeover include laying off much of the company's workforce, scrapping the old verified programme in favour of the $8/month Twitter Blue subscription, changing the company's name from Twitter to X and introducing some new features such as live streaming.