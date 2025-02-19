Tech mogul Elon Musk has confirmed that X’s artificial intelligence model, Grok 2, will soon be replaced with Grok 3. In a post on the platform, Musk stated, “Btw, Grok 2 is still being used to explain 𝕏 posts. That will update to Grok 3 in a day or two.”

The update comes as users continue to compare AI models across different platforms, with many conducting their own independent tests. Musk reshared a post from an X user with the handle @simp 4 satoshi, who shared their analysis of various AI models. According to the user, Grok 3 outperformed its competitors, including R1, O1 Pro, and Sonnet 3.5.

“Final Verdict: Grok 3 > R1 > O1 pro > Sonnet 3.5. Have done tests all day today, Grok and R1 can do in-context shape rotations with high-dimensional tensors, while O1 and Sonnet need for loops. XAI and DeepSeek have figured something out!” the post read.

Musk’s announcement suggests that Grok 3 will enhance the AI’s ability to interpret and explain posts on the platform. His company, xAI, has been pushing advancements in artificial intelligence, positioning Grok as a competitive alternative to existing models developed by OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and others.

To recall, xAI unveiled its latest Grok 3 series of AI models during a live-stream event on Tuesday. The new Grok 3 model boasts 10 times the computing power of its predecessor and is set to rival ChatGPT-4o and Gemini 2 Pro.

"Grok 3 is in a league of its own across the board. Even its smaller counterpart, Grok 3-Mini, is reaching the cutting edge compared to other competitors," the xAI team stated during the launch.