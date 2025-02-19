Elon Musk announced Grok 2 will soon be upgraded to Grok 3, enhancing AI interpretation on the platform. The new model, launched by xAI, boasts ten times the computing power of Grok 2.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has confirmed that X's artificial intelligence model, Grok 2, will soon be replaced with Grok 3. In a post on the platform, Musk stated, "Btw, Grok 2 is still being used to explain 𝕏 posts. That will update to Grok 3 in a day or two."

The update comes as users continue to compare AI models across different platforms, with many conducting their own independent tests. Musk reshared a post from an X user with the handle @simp 4 satoshi, who shared their analysis of various AI models. According to the user, Grok 3 outperformed its competitors, including R1, O1 Pro, and Sonnet 3.5.

"Final Verdict: Grok 3 > R1 > O1 pro > Sonnet 3.5. Have done tests all day today, Grok and R1 can do in-context shape rotations with high-dimensional tensors, while O1 and Sonnet need for loops. XAI and DeepSeek have figured something out!" the post read.

Musk’s announcement suggests that Grok 3 will enhance the AI’s ability to interpret and explain posts on the platform. His company, xAI, has been pushing advancements in artificial intelligence, positioning Grok as a competitive alternative to existing models developed by OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and others.

To recall, xAI unveiled its latest Grok 3 series of AI models during a live-stream event on Tuesday. The new Grok 3 model boasts 10 times the computing power of its predecessor and is set to rival ChatGPT-4o and Gemini 2 Pro.

"Grok 3 is in a league of its own across the board. Even its smaller counterpart, Grok 3-Mini, is reaching the cutting edge compared to other competitors," the xAI team stated during the launch.

In addition to the pre-trained model, xAI introduced two reasoning models: Grok 3 Reasoning Model (Beta) and Grok 3 Mini Reasoning Model. Unlike pre-trained models, reasoning models are designed to replicate human-like thinking. While they take slightly longer to generate responses, they excel at tackling complex queries with greater depth and accuracy.