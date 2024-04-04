Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform X has announced its much-awaited ‘Community Notes’ program in India. As per the platform, this initiative empowers users to actively participate in fact-checking tweets shared on the platform, creating a more informed digital environment.

Announced on Thursday via X's affiliate handle, Community Notes, the roll-out invites new contributors in India. According to X, Community Notes is designed to combat misinformation by enlisting individuals from diverse backgrounds as note authors. The platform refrains from endorsing any specific viewpoint, instead relying on the collective input of contributors to assess content credibility.

How to contribute to Community Notes

To become a contributor to Community Notes, accounts must meet specific criteria outlined by X. These include having no recent violations of X's Rules, being a member of X for at least six months, and having a verified phone number from a trusted carrier not associated with other Community Notes accounts.

Contributors can add notes by clicking or tapping the ••• menu on a post's top right and selecting "Write a Community Note." After answering required multiple-choice questions and providing contextual information, the note will be available on the Community Notes site for other contributors to read and rate.

Notes claiming a post is potentially misleading will be eligible to show on the post if rated as helpful by enough people. Conversely, notes claiming a post is not misleading will be shown as additional information but will not display on the post if they earn a status of Helpful.

If a note earns the status of Helpful, it will be shown on X as context, and the contributor will earn Writing Impact. Contributors have the option to delete their notes at any time.

As per X, there is a restriction on the number of note proposals contributors can submit within a 24-hour period in order to maintain the quality of notes and prevent spams.

