Elon Musk announces X's Community Notes program roll out in India, combating misinformation: How it works
Elon Musk's X platform introduces 'Community Notes' program in India to combat misinformation by engaging users in fact-checking tweets. Contributors can add notes to posts, which will be rated by others to determine their helpfulness.
Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform X has announced its much-awaited ‘Community Notes’ program in India. As per the platform, this initiative empowers users to actively participate in fact-checking tweets shared on the platform, creating a more informed digital environment.