Elon Musk in a recent tweet has shared a few updates regarding the new and upcoming internet service that is expected to be affordable

The Starlink internet service by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, might soon complete its setup. The internet service is expected to provide internet to different parts of the globe, especially for people in remote areas. The internet service will also be introduced in India and is expected to start operations by next year.

The new satellite broadband company is expected to double the internet speed to 300 Mbps. Currently, the company has promised speeds between 50 and 150 Mbps for the Starlink project. In order to provide high-speed internet, the company will be using a network of 12,000 satellites. 1200 satellites have already been placed in orbit and the

In reply to a follower, Musk said on Friday: "Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve compete coverage & some key software upgrades."

“Service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly. Probably out of beta this summer," he added.

SpaceX has sought approval from regulators in the US to connect its Starlink satellite Internet network to large vehicles including trucks and ships. However, Musk cleared that SpaceX is not connecting the Starlink satellite Internet network to Tesla cars.

"Not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & Rvs," he said in a tweet.

In India, Starlink is currently taking orders for the Starlink service. The official website for a pincode in India states, “Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in 2022. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis." The service is currently taking bookings for $99 in India which is fully refundable.

